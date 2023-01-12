Planning a trip to Bangkok, Pattaya for Valentines' Day 2023? Check price, duration and other details of this IRCTC pack

Representative Image

2023 has just begun but people are already planning their long weekends and holidays with family, loved ones, and friends. If you are someone who is looking for ways to plan your holidays, IRCTC has a tour package to Thailand that can be explored. The tour begins in Kolkata and you will get a chance to explore various places in Thailand for 5 nights and 6 days.

The air tour package gives tourists a chance to explore Pattaya and Bangkok. The trip is also special as it will start right before Valentines' Day 2023, on February 11, and will go on till February 16. It sure is a good way to make your significant other feel loved.

READ | Uncover the power of chia seeds: A nutrient-rich superfood for optimal health

The total cost of the tour is Rs 56,364, and the facilities included are hotel stay, flight tickets, food, and beverages, among other things.

The details of the trip were shared by IRCTC on Twitter with the caption, "IRCTC’S Thailand Valentine Special tour package. Take your special someone on this trip & enjoy every moment well-spent including sightseeing, adventure & more."

Tour package costs for different tiers

If you are going alone on this trip, you will have to spend Rs 56,364.

A couple will have to spend Rs 48,300 per person for the tour package.

If the booking is done for three people, each of them will have to pay the same amount as that for a couple’s booking - Rs 48,300 per person.

The fare for the child in the package is Rs 46,095 with a bed and Rs 40,677 without a bed.

READ | Are you a saree enthusiast? Know all about these most expensive handloom sarees

Highlights of the IRCTC tour package

Name of the tour package: Thailand Valentine’s special with Chaophraya River Cruise Ex – Kolkata

Destination: Pattaya and Bangkok

Tour Date: February 11 to 16, 2023

Tour Duration: 6 Days/5 Nights

Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Traveling Mode: Flight

Airport/Departure Time: Kolkata Airport / 9:45 pm.