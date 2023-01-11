Search icon
OPGC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Graduate Engineer Trainee posts at ofrac.co.in, salary upto Rs 70,000

The trainees will be engaging in the disciplines of Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation Engineering via GATE 2023 score.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

The Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd (OPGC), a Government of Odisha Company, has invited applications for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET). OPGC has also published an advertisement for the recruitment of young Graduate Engineers. 

The trainees will be engaging in the disciplines of Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation Engineering via GATE 2023 score. The official advertisement said that knowledge of the Odia language will be an added bonus and that reservation laws as notified by the Odisha government will be applicable.

OPGC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details 

Mechanical - 10 posts
Electrical - 5 posts
Instrumentation - 5 posts

Total - 20 posts

OPGC Recruitment 2023: Salary/Pay scale 

Selected candidates will receive Rs 70,000 per month as a stipend during the training period. After confirmation in E-1 Grade (Assistant Manager), approximately fixed pay will be Rs 10 lakh per annum. The CTC will also include variable pay, other perks, and benefits.

OPGC Recruitment 2023: Important dates to remember

Commencement of Online Registration: March 23, 2023 
 
Last Date for payment of application fee: April 22, 2023 

Last Date of Submission of Online application form: April 30, 2023 

The OPGC has also said, "The detailed notification containing eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, category-wise vacancies, remuneration, online application process, and all other terms and conditions will be available on our website www.ofrac.co.in." 

