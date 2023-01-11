BTech Admission 2023: Top engineering entrance exams apart from JEE that aspirants can attempt

File Photo

A lot of students dream about getting into a good engineering college after completing their school. However, the competition is tough and it is not an easy feat to get into the college of your dreams. Every year, lakhs of students apply for the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main but there are also other exams that applicants can apply for to get into a good college.

So, if you are looking to get admission into engineering courses this academic year, here is a complete list of engineering entrance exams that you can apply for.

JEE Main 2023

JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions — the first one in January and session 2 in April.

Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2023 (JEE Advanced)

Top qualified candidates for Mains Exam.

VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2023 (VITEEE)

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam 2023 (SRMJEEE)

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2023 (MHT-CET)

National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2023 (NATA)

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research 2023 (IISER)

ICFAI Tech School Admission Test 2023 (ITSAT)

Amity Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (Amity JEE)

University of Petroleum & Energy Studies Engineering Aptitude Test 2023 (UPESEAT)

Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology Offline Test (SMIT 2023)

Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2023 (GUJCET)

Kerala Engineering Architecture & Medical Examination 2023(KEAM)

Jharkhand Engineering Entrance Competitive Examination 2023 (JEECE)

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2023 (BCECE)

Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test 2023 (CG PET)

Goa Common Entrance Test 2023 (GCET)

Assam Common Entrance Examination 2023 (Assam CEE)

Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test 2023 (JKCET)

Himachal Pradesh Combined Entrance Test 2023 (HPCET)

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023

Aligarh Muslim University (AMUEEE) 2023

KIITEE 2023

BITSAT 2023

Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test 2023 (IMU-CET)

Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test 2023 (VSAT)

COMED-K 2023

CUSAT- 2023.