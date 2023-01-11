January 2023 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week, check statewise list here

File Photo

2023 has begun and with the new year, RBI has also released a list of complete bank holidays for January 2023 including all festivals, official holidays, and restricted holidays. Different Indian states have their own rules regarding bank holidays. Holidays declared under the Negotiable Instrument Act by different State Governments are observed by all the Banks in their state.

Keep in mind that bank holidays may differ from state to state and bank to bank. In January 2023, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days. Out of this, banks will be closed for a total of 5 days this week.

Here is a complete statewise list of bank holidays in the coming week

January 12, 2023 (Thursday) - Birthday of Swami Vivekananda – Kolkata

January 14, 2023 - Second Saturday

January 15, 2023 - Sunday

January 16, 2023 (Monday) - Thiruvalluvar Day – Chennai

January 17, 2023 (Tuesday) - Uzhavar Thirunal – Chennai

Here is a list of remaining bank holidays in January 2023

January 22 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

January 23 (Monday): Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti – Tripura and West Bangal

January 25 (Wednesday): State Day – Himachal Pradesh

January 26 (Thursday): Republic Day

January 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

January 29 (Sunday): Weekend Bank Holiday

January 31 (Monday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi – Assam.