January 2023 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week, check statewise list here

2023 has begun and with the new year, RBI has also released a list of complete bank holidays for January 2023 including all festivals, official holidays, and restricted holidays. Different Indian states have their own rules regarding bank holidays. Holidays declared under the Negotiable Instrument Act by different State Governments are observed by all the Banks in their state.
Keep in mind that bank holidays may differ from state to state and bank to bank. In January 2023, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days. Out of this, banks will be closed for a total of 5 days this week.
Here is a complete statewise list of bank holidays in the coming week
January 12, 2023 (Thursday) - Birthday of Swami Vivekananda – Kolkata
January 14, 2023 - Second Saturday
January 15, 2023 - Sunday
January 16, 2023 (Monday) - Thiruvalluvar Day – Chennai
January 17, 2023 (Tuesday) - Uzhavar Thirunal – Chennai
Here is a list of remaining bank holidays in January 2023
January 22 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday
January 23 (Monday): Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti – Tripura and West Bangal
January 25 (Wednesday): State Day – Himachal Pradesh
January 26 (Thursday): Republic Day
January 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday
January 29 (Sunday): Weekend Bank Holiday
January 31 (Monday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi – Assam.