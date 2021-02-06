Twitter users demand ‘Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata’, but the entrepreneur says this

Headlines

Meet PhD scholar who leads Rs 35,464 crore govt company as CMD

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjawala beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder

This 90s' star once romanced Aishwarya Rai, Tabu; lost all money, became mechanic, cleaned toilets for money, now is...

Parag Agrawal and team win $1.1 million in legal fees from Musk’s X

Viral video: Man fearlessly bathes dozens of baby cobras, internet is shocked

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet PhD scholar who leads Rs 35,464 crore govt company as CMD

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjawala beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Biggest achievements of India's star batter

8 superfoods to get rid of dark circles

5 teas to drink for healthy living

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

This 90s' star once romanced Aishwarya Rai, Tabu; lost all money, became mechanic, cleaned toilets for money, now is...

Yami Gautam hopes OMG 2 will reach it’s 'right audience' with OTT release: 'It will provoke conversation amongst teens'

Old video shows how Kriti Sanon manifested doing action film years before Ganapath: 'Sometime in future...'

HomeIndia

India

Twitter users demand ‘Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata’, but the entrepreneur says this

#BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter on February 5 after motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra tweeted about the campaign.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2021, 01:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A huge number of Twitter users are campaigning for Indian Business and Emeritus Chairman of Tata Industries, Ratan Tata, to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India. However, Tata has now requested the users to discontinue the campaign, saying that he is happy to contribute to India’s growth.

“While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued,” Ratan Tata said in his tweet.

The hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter yesterday (February 5) after motivational speaker and renowned businessman Dr Vivek Bindra tweeted about the campaign to confer the highest civilian award to Ratan Tata.

The hashtag soon started trending as Twitter users urged the government to bestow the honours to the eminent businessman.

“Naman Sir. Truly you are a great son of India,” said one Twitter user.

Another user added “Patriot Sir #RatanTata taught us about the virtue of kindness and generosity. For entire life he continues to build India great by charity and empathy. I request @PMOIndia to honour this Great Man with Highest Civilian Award” 

Similarly, another user wrote, “SIR RATAN TATA should get BHARAT RATNA from Prime Minister of India.”

Ratan Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts. The octogenarian industrialist has always been respected for his charitable works and his magnanimous nature with his employees.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Microsoft vs Google: Satya Nadella complains about Sundar Pichai-led rival over ‘problematic’...

'Delhi Police, acting as BJP's strong-arm...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on manhandling of TMC leaders

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

After Bihar, Mayawati demands caste survey in Uttar Pradesh right away

Google’s big price cut on Pixel 7 ahead of Google Pixel 8 launch, here’s how much it costs with over Rs 50000 off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE