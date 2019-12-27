Arvind Kejriwal's 'muffler' is making buzz on internet. Here's why
Muffler is back!
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'famous' muffler has been talk of the town in the past several times. It seems that the 'charisma' of the muffler has not faded yet.
Muffler wrapped around his neck with his trademark sweater, Kejriwal has won hearts in his initial days.
As the temperature in Delhi breaks the record of 22 years, a concerned fan on social media asked him about the absence of his favourite winter accessory.
On Wednesday, a Twitter user asked Kejriwal why he hadn't been spotted in his famous muffler of late. “Hello @ArvindKejriwal – iss baar muffler nahi aaya bahar abhi tak? Thand bhi bahut hai…. janta pooch rahi hai sir,” tweeted a user Arun Arora while using the popular MufflerMan hashtag.
Hello @ArvindKejriwal - iss baar muffler nahi aaya bahar abhi tak? Thand bhi bahut hai.... janta pooch rahi hai sirDecember 25, 2019
The tweet not just grabbed attention of netizens but even Delhi' CM as well. Kejriwal tweeted, “मफ़्लर बहुत पहले निकल चुका है। आप लोगों ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। ठंड बहुत ज़्यादा है। सब लोग अपना ख्याल रखें।" (The muffler came out long ago. The people did not notice. It is very cold. Take care, everyone).
मफ़्लर बहुत पहले निकल चुका है। आप लोगों ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। ठंड बहुत ज़्यादा है। सब लोग अपना ख्याल रखें। https://t.co/XUEeZe7wt0— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2019
Kejriwal's reply has garnered more than 32,000 likes and some amusing replies.
