Arshdeep Singh row: BJP files complaint against Mohammed Zubair for “fueling hate” after India-Pak match

In the midst of the criticism received by cricketer Arshdeep Singh, a BJP leader has sought probe against journalist Mohammed Zubair for fueling hate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh (Photo - PTI)

The widely-watched India vs Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2022 series soon turned into a controversy after Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh missed a catch during the match. He was soon being blamed for the loss India suffered against Pakistan, along with a lot of racial slurs.

In the backdrop of the controversy, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has sought a police probe against journalist Mohammed Zubair, accusing him of “fueling hate” through his “screenshots” after the India-Pakistan match on September 4.

Sirsa alleged that fact checker Mohammed Zubair, who was recently granted bail in another case, had a role in the narrative being played against Arshdeep Singh and the racist comments being made against him. Sirsa said that Zubair’s “screenshots” are being used by Pakistanis to “fuel hate” after the match.

Sirsa said he had lodged a police complaint regarding the attempt to create an anti-India narrative following an Asia Cup match where cricketer Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter.

Taking to Twitter, Sirsa claimed, "Police complaint against @zoo_bear who worked with Pak agencies to set "Khalistani" narrative against #ArshdeepSingh in India. Zubair`s screenshots were used by Pak handles to defame India and fuel a hate campaign against Sikhs in India. He was a part of a planned conspiracy against Sikhs."

 

 

According to Sirsa, Zubair’s screenshots were used by Pak handles to defame India and fuel a hate campaign against Sikhs in India. "This is a planned conspiracy to create communal disharmony in our nation. We demand an inquiry into who supported Zubair in creating this Khalistani agenda," said Sirsa.

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh has received major flak after he dropped a crucial catch during the death overs in the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, which ultimately led to the former’s defeat. The word “India” was replaced with “Khalistan” on his official Wikipedia page.

Further, the user responsible for this also edited his name to "Major Arshdeep Singh Langra" and a minute later, to "Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa".

Many random changes were done to Singh’s game statistics. The address allocation records showed that the particular address was allocated to the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

(With ANI inputs)

