‘Sweet spot of global trade dynamics’: What UK PM elect Liz Truss said on Britain-India ties

After several rounds of voting by Tories, Liz Truss defeated her rival candidate Rishi Sunak to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. After her election as the Britain PM, many were reminded of her words on the India-UK ties in the near future.

Conservative Party leader Liz Truss, who is one of the senior British politicians who has been batting for deeper and stronger trade relations between India and the United Kingdom, has described the relationship as a "sweet spot" of global trade dynamics.

After all, it was Truss as International Trade Secretary who signed off on the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) for the Boris Johnson-led government in May last year, which marked the starting point of the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

While signing the ETP partnership in the presence of India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss said, “I see the UK and India in a sweet spot of the trade dynamics that are building up.”

She further said, “We are looking at a comprehensive trade agreement that covers everything, from financial services to legal services to digital and data, as well as goods and agriculture. We think there is a strong possibility for us to get an early agreement, where we lower tariffs on both sides and start to see more goods flowing between our two countries.”

More recently on the campaign trail in her contest with former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be elected Tory leader, Truss reaffirmed that she remains "very, very committed" to strengthening bilateral ties at a hustings event of the party's Conservative Friends of India (CFIN) diaspora group.

Liz Truss has created history by becoming the third ever female Prime Minister of Britain, after the legendary Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

