APPSC forces deputy secretary to retire, Arunachal Pradesh government hands over paper leak case to CBI

File Photo/Representative Image

On Tuesday, controversy surrounded the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) as it asked deputy secretary Taket Jerang, who was allegedly involved in the AE (civil) exam question paper leak case, to retire from service.

APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam issued a compulsory retirement order to Jerang by invoking Section 56 (j) (i) of the CCS (Pension) Rules. This decision was taken one day after the state government recommended the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said his government will hand over the probe into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination paper leak case to the CBI.

READ | Amid F-16 strain, US talks of India-Pakistan dialogue

The question paper of the exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil), conducted on August 26 and August 27 by the APPSC, was leaked. Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday commended the state government for its decision to recommend a CBI investigation into the case.

The police have so far arrested five people including the deputy secretary cum deputy controller of the examination in this connection.

Speaking to reporters in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district after inaugurating a slew of projects on Monday, Khandu said the state government has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

READ | Gandhis still keen on Gehlot contesting party prez polls, but looks for options; Pilot's CM-Ship hangs in balance

"The APPSC is considered to be the highest recruitment institution of the state and such kind of corruption in the recruitment process will not be tolerated," he said.

Unemployed youths of the state have a lot of expectations from the APPSC, he added. Khandu said the paper leak has created a negative impression among job aspirants about the APPSC and the state government.

"The officers involved in the corruption will not be spared under any circumstances," the CM said.

Khandu said his government has constituted a committee to examine the Standard Operational Procedures of the APPSC, and the report will be submitted within two weeks.