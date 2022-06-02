Ahead of joining BJP, Hardik Patel tweets about starting 'new chapter' under PM Modi's leadership

File Photo

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel who recently quit Congress is all set to join the BJP today - June 2, 2022. Before joining the ruling party, Hardik Patel, on Thursday morning, issued a statement via his official Twitter account.

Hardik Patel wrote, "With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi." (The tweet was originally posted in Hindi)

For the unversed, Hardik Patel had informed about his decision to join the BJP a few days back. Patel, after quitting Congress, had hit out at the party leadership for the derogatory and hateful remarks by the party leaders against "Hindus and Lord Ram".

Patel slammed a former Gujarat Congress president who allegedly said dogs had urinated on bricks being used for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

On May 19, Patel resigned from the party and said that Gujarat Congress leaders were least bothered to address real issues of the state but were more focussed on ensuring that the leaders who come from Delhi to Gujarat get "chicken sandwich" on time. He had also alleged that Gujarat Congress leaders tried to disrupt his political effort "sitting in the AC chambers".

However, Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor has claimed that Patel decided to quit Congress as he was afraid that he might have to go to jail in sedition cases registered against him.