RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts results 2022 to be out soon, check tentative date, other details

File Photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to release the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 soon. RBSE administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri, during the press conference on Wednesday, had said that by June 15 the Class 12th Arts results will be declared.

This was announced as RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce was released yesterday. The official results portal for the RBSE Results 2022 is rajresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

While 96.53% of the students passed in the Science stream, 97.53% passed in the Commerce stream.

READ | RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 declared on rajresults.nic.in

The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022, when released, would also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th Exams were conducted from March 24, 2022, to April 26, 2022.

In 2021, the exams had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the pass percentage recorded for the Arts Stream was 99.19%.

If you still haven't checked your RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022 for Commerce and Science, here's a step-by-step guide

Step 1: First, visit the RBSE's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams.

Step 3: Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number.

Step 4: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.