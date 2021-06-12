After returning to old eatery, now Baba Ka Dhaba couple has to say THIS about Youtuber Gaurav Wasan

The owners of the famous Baba ka Dhaba, which came into the limelight last year on social media, have shut down their new restaurant. Owner Kanta Prasad and his wife received immense love and support when people came to know about their hardships during the lockdown last year. Now, he has returned to his old stall after his restaurant suffered huge losses.

Food Blogger Gaurav Wasan who helped the Dhaba shot to fame, by shooting the couple’s video was later accused by the octogenarian for misappropriation of funds and cheating the couple by asking their bank details to share it with donors and collect money for himself. In a recent turn of events, Kanta Prasad put an end to the controversy with Wasan by apologising for his fake allegations.

The video of Baba apologising has been doing rounds on social media. In the clip, he is seen with folded hands apologising and saying that he never blamed Gaurav Wasan for stealing money and that it was a mistake when he had claimed that Gaurav had approached them for money.

Baba and his wife Badaami Devi have now returned to their old stall, after their restaurant in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar wasn’t successful. The restaurant was inaugurated last year, a few hundred metres from their old stall. They had rented the restaurant for Rs 35,000 per month and had invested Rs5 lakh in renovating and buying essentials for the new restaurant.