PM Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project

This metro project is spread across two corridors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Agra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the construction work of the Agra Metro project in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries took part in the event organised at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

Talking about the culture and history of Agra during the inauguration, PM Modi said, "This city which has a rich history and culture is now catching up to the 21st century. To develop smart facilities, a lot of work is underway for projects worth around Rs 1000 crores."

Taking a dig at previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP government at the Centre has not only focused on starting new projects but also arranged adequate funds to complete the projects on time.

"A big problem with infrastructure development in the country was that projects were announced but not much attention was paid on the arrangement of funds. Hence, projects kept dragging for years. My government focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for them," PM Modi said while inaugurated the construction of Phase-1 of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing. This metro project is spread across two corridors and will boost `Ease of Living` for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit Agra, the Prime Minister said.

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city and will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit it every year.

It would provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra.

The estimated cost of the project would be Rs 8,379.62 crore and it is expected to be completed in 5 years.

On March 8 last year, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on its entire 23-km long North-South corridor from CCS Airport to Munshipulia.

