PM Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project

Headlines

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

'SC will invalidate Centre's decisions:' NC hopes amid hearing of pleas against abrogation of article 370 begins

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project

This metro project is spread across two corridors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Agra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 02:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the construction work of the Agra Metro project in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries took part in the event organised at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

Talking about the culture and history of Agra during the inauguration, PM Modi said, "This city which has a rich history and culture is now catching up to the 21st century. To develop smart facilities, a lot of work is underway for projects worth around Rs 1000 crores."

Taking a dig at previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP government at the Centre has not only focused on starting new projects but also arranged adequate funds to complete the projects on time.

"A big problem with infrastructure development in the country was that projects were announced but not much attention was paid on the arrangement of funds. Hence, projects kept dragging for years. My government focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for them," PM Modi said while inaugurated the construction of Phase-1 of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing. This metro project is spread across two corridors and will boost `Ease of Living` for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit Agra, the Prime Minister said.

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city and will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit it every year.

It would provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra.

The estimated cost of the project would be Rs 8,379.62 crore and it is expected to be completed in 5 years.

On March 8 last year, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on its entire 23-km long North-South corridor from CCS Airport to Munshipulia.

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications, net worth

WhatsApp may soon protect your account by using email address, feature under works

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE