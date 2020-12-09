Greater Noida: Speed limit on Yamuna expressway reduced till Feb 15 due to fog

Greater Noida: On Monday, the first fog of the winter season occurred, causing several accidents on the Yamuna Expressway and the Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida. Two people lost their lives and more than 20 people were injured. About 50 vehicles rammed into each other in separate multi-vehicle pile-ups due to the fog.

Keeping this in mind, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has taken a major decision. An order has been issued to reduce the speed limit of Yamuna Expressway due to fog in winter.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles on the expressway will be reduced from December 15 and the limits will stay in place till February 15, 2021. Keeping in view the fog, the speed of small vehicles has been reduced by 20 per cent and that of heavy vehicles by 25 per cent.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Arunveer Singh gave the information on Tuesday and has issued detailed guidelines for this on Tuesday. According to him, from December 15, the maximum speed limit of vehicles on Yamuna Expressway will be reduced from 100 kilometres per hour to 80 kilometres per hour. The maximum speed limit for heavy vehicles is currently 80 kilometres per hour. It will be reduced to 60 kilometres per hour.

The authority has said that action will also be taken against those who violate the speed limit.

Visibility decreases due to fog, major accidents happen

Visibility on the Yamuna Expressway is reduced due to fog in the winters due to which travelling on the expressway becomes dangerous. Because of the fog, many passengers have died on the expressway in recent days.

After the death of two people on Monday, the authority has taken this significant step to curb accidents during fog. Now the maximum speed limit of vehicles is being reduced on the Yamuna Expressway from December 15 to February 15.

Jaypee Infratech Ltd, the company operating and maintaining the expressway, has been asked to take necessary measures for this.