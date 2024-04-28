Lok Sabha Polls LIVE Updates: PM Modi slams Congress over EVM ruling

Taking a jibe at the Congress over Supreme Court's judgement on EVM, PM Modi said that the apex court has given a 'tight slap' after which the party doesn't even have 'excuses' to make after losing elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday.

PM Modi will address public rallies to strengthen the BJP state unit's efforts to consolidate votes in the North Karnataka region.

Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and other dignitaries welcomed the Prime Minister, who arrived at Kundanagari Belgaum for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday night.

Voting was held in 14 Lok Sabha seats out of 28 in Karnataka on Friday. The other 14 seats that will go to polls on May 7 are Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, and Uttara Kannada.BJP has always performed brilliantly in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. It is the only state in the south where BJP's hold has been strong.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)