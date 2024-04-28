Lok Sabha Polls LIVE Updates: PM Modi slams Congress over EVM ruling

India
Taking a jibe at the Congress over Supreme Court's judgement on EVM, PM Modi said that the apex court has given a 'tight slap' after which the party doesn't even have 'excuses' to make after losing elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday.
PM Modi will address public rallies to strengthen the BJP state unit's efforts to consolidate votes in the North Karnataka region.
Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and other dignitaries welcomed the Prime Minister, who arrived at Kundanagari Belgaum for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday night.
Voting was held in 14 Lok Sabha seats out of 28 in Karnataka on Friday. The other 14 seats that will go to polls on May 7 are Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, and Uttara Kannada.BJP has always performed brilliantly in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. It is the only state in the south where BJP's hold has been strong.
#WATCH | Addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Ballari, PM Modi says, "Anyone of you who has not visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya yet, do you wish to go there with your family?... But when the invitation for Pran Pratishtha was given to the Congress and the… pic.twitter.com/EGd2N63PbC— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024
Tearing into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that "Rajas and Maharajas used to take away lands", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Wayanad MP doesn't speak a word on the atrocities committed by the "Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badhshahs", adding that the statement was intended at appeasing a certain 'vote bank'.
Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday held a walkathon named 'Walk for Kejriwal' in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.
The campaign-cum walkathon was organised in Delhi's CR Park. AAP supporters were seen carrying flags with Kejriwal's photo with the 'Jail ka jawab vote se' slogan. Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi told ANI, "The people of Delhi have come here to support Arvind Kejriwal". BJP thought if they put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, AAP would not be able to conduct the election campaigns. But, the people of Delhi are campaigning for Arvind Kejriwal.
Dismissing opposition's claims of an "anti-incumbency" wave in India, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday, said that the nation is rather experiencing a "pro-incumbency" sentiment. Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Lekhi said, "They are the electoral Hindus who question the existence of Shree Ram and during elections, they remember Shree Ram, it is evident. If their minds had really changed, the country wouldn't have been in a bad state where it was".
On the opposition's claim of an "anti-incumbency" wave in India, and considering the voter turnout in the last two phases of the Lok Sabha elections Lekhi asserted "To date, all the electoral scientists say that the voting percentage remains high in anti-incumbency while it goes down in pro-incumbency as the people are assured about who is forming the govt". Lekhi said, "Their mouthpieces are raising the slogans of anti-incumbency, but today everyone knows that the BJP is going to form the govt at the centre".
"Whether you ask any auto-rickshaw driver, or a common man, all of them want to see PM Modi as the next Prime Minister of India. Who do you think stands to become the PM apart from PM Modi?" Lekhi asked. (ANI)
PM Modi on Saturday said that Congress should apologise to the country for making false claims about the Electronic Voting Machines after the Supreme Court held that EVMs have strengthened India's democracy. Speaking at an election rally in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency, he also said that Goa was a model of his party's "saturation approach" to development and welfare. (PTI)
The Election Commission of India declared the polls conducted at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency as void and announced fresh elections in these stations on April 30.
"The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 26, 2024 (Friday) in respect of 6 polling stations listed in the table below of 2- Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency to be void and appointed April 30, 2024 (Tuesday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM," an official statement said.
Senior BJP leader and Minister Ratan Lal Nath has predicted that the BJP will win East Tripura with whopping margins of three to four lakh votes and West Tripura with six to seven lakh votes.
The BJP leader has also predicted a series of defections from the opposition Congress and CPIM after June 4--the day of the Lok Sabha polls results.
Speaking to ANI, Nath also claimed that the Congress which now has three legislators will be left with one lawmaker and a good number of CPIM MLAs are also willing to join the BJP.
"After the elections are over, the Congress will have only one MLA. He will also try to switch sides but the BJP will not accept him. The CPIM, which now has strength of 10 MLAs, will see its numbers dwindling in the state assembly. Two to three MLAs of the Left party are also willing to join the BJP," the Minister told ANI stating that even the post of Leader of Opposition is at stake. (ANI)
