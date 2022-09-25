Ankita Bhandari murder case LIVE updates: Family refuses cremation, seeks autopsy report; father demands death penalty

Top updates on Ankita Bhandari murder case

The outrage in Uttarakhand over the death of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old woman receptionist who was killed allegedly by her employer, has escalated amid the preliminary autopsy report stating that she died due to drowning and suffered antemortem injuries. Meanwhile, the teenager's family has refused to perform the last rites as they demanded the handing over of the post-mortem report. The administration on another hand tried convincing Ankita's family. "We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and was thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report," said Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari.

Here are the LIVE updates on the big story: