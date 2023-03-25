Search icon
Watch: Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn look for Joker Folie à Deux revealed, leaked videos from shoot go viral

The videos from the shooting have gone viral, and Lady Gaga's first look as Harley Quinn has left the singer's fans thrilled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:11 AM IST

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Popular American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga will soon be seen as a notorious criminal and Joker's girlfriend, Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. The first look of Gaga as Harley Quinn was leaked, and she was captured shooting a crucial scene for the film in New York City. Dressed up wearing a red coat with a matching top, a black short skirt and matching stockings, Gaga's look is pretty close to the original look.

Several videos and photos of Gaga from the shoot of Joker 2 have surfaced. As per the videos and photos, there were several takes of Quinn walking down the stairs with Gotham police officers. In another video, Quinn gets mobbed by a group of furious people, while she walks down without giving any attention to them. 

Here are the videos

As soon as the videos and photos got surfaced, netizens and loyal fans of the franchise shared their opinion about Gaga as Quinn. A user wrote, "How f*****g cute." Another user wrote, "Omg she's wearing red and black the original Harley colors and it looks like this is a scene where she's probably showing up to testify in Joker's trial at the courthouse." A netizen added, "These leaks are spoiling the surprise factor..." Another netizen added, "The second video is literally her career during btw era, life imitates art." "WE JUMPED," exclaimed another fan.

Joker: Folie à Deux is the second instalment to the 2019 blockbuster, Joker. Joaquin Phoenix-led physiological crime-thriller is directed by Todd Phillips. Joker:  Folie à Deux will release in cinemas on October 4. 

