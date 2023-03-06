Lady Gaga looks fearsome as Harley Quinn on sets of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2, leaves fans impressed

Lady Gaga

One of the highly anticipated movies in Hollywood, Joker 2 has started shooting and is expected to be released in August next year. Lady Gaga, the singer whose song has also been nominated for the Oscars confirmed last year that she is going to be a part of the Joker sequel that is being directed by Todd Phillips. Now, the singer has also been spotted on the sets of Joker: Folie a Deux.

On Monday, Lady Gaga's photo surfaced online from the sets of Joker 2 in which Lady Gaga could be seen wearing a black short dress, black boots, and a black blazer. The actress looked fierce as Harley Quinn in the photo and her make-up gave a spooky vibe to her outfit.

LADY GAGA SPOTTED ON SET OF JOKER 2. pic.twitter.com/a92pS9NF4p — tricon (@hausofgagaicon) March 5, 2023

The director Todd Phillips shared the first look from the sequel on February 14, wherein Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga seemed like they were going in for a kiss. The director shared the photo of the love birds and wrote, “Happy Valentines Day”

Lady Gaga will be playing the role of Harley Quinn, a new version of the DC comics character in the Joker’s sequel. The character is supposed to be an Arkham Asylum Psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker and ultimately becomes his partner in crime. The chemistry between the two will be a delight to watch as the movie is said to have a musical twist too.

The movie Joker was a big hit and Phoenix also received several awards for it including the Academy Award for Best Actor in a leading role in 2020. Since then, DC fans are waiting anxiously for the sequel. Lady Gaga has also won the Oscar in 2019 for best original song ‘Shallow’ from the movie ‘A Star Is Born’ and now her song ‘Hold My Hand’ from the movie Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.

Read Janhvi Kapoor to make her South debut opposite Jr NTR with NTR 30, the actress says, ‘can’t wait to…'