HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Viral: Dua Lipa starts her Indian journey, seeks blessings at Bangla Sahib, visits Humayun's Tomb in Delhi

Dua Lipa’s father Dukagjin Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Singer Dua Lipa is currently enjoying her vacation in India along with her family members. After recently visiting Rajasthan, she headed to New Delhi and sought blessings at the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and visited the Humayun’s tomb.

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa’s father Dukagjin Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital which he captioned, “The Indian journey starts at New Delhi #humayunstomb.”

The images include snapshots of the Humayun’s Tomb and Bangla Sahib. Soon after he shared the pictures, Dua’s fans and friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. A fan commented, “What a beautiful family!!!” A user wrote, “Perfect family! We love you all!”

Recently, Dua wished everyone a happy holiday season with pictures from Rajasthan. In the first photo, Dua is posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.

“Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x,” she captioned the post, leaving Indian fans wondering when Dua visited India. Dua also did not mention anything about her trip to Rajasthan in the caption.

“Is she in India ?” a social media user commented. “grlll u didn’t tell us you were in india,” another one wrote. Dua Lipa was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

