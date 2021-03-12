Priyanka Chopra steals a kiss as Nick Jonas says 'she is inspiration to everything in my life' during 'Spaceman' launch

Nick Jonas, on Thursday, launched the much-awaited music video for his latest song, 'Spaceman'. The video shows Nick as a man in love, walking on a distant planet after being separated from the one he adores. Nick has previously revealed that the song and his new album are inspired by his love for his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick unveiled the music video during a live chat but what caught everyone's attention was how Priyanka interrupted Nick with a kiss. Priyanka came over to Nick when he was heard saying, "She is the inspiration to the album and the inspiration to everything in my life." It was then that Priyanka waved to the viewers and gave Nick a small kiss on his lips.

Watch the video here.

Nick also shared a few pictures from the launch party at their home in London. For the uninformed, Priyanka also features in the "Spaceman video as a hologram. Previously, Priyanka has featured in two Jonas Brothers videos including 'What A Man Gotta Do' and 'Sucker'.

Nick had told Apple Music earlier that the songs from his new album are all love letters to Priyanka. He further added that he has let his emotions find a rhythm with Spaceman especially when he couldn't sum up his thoughts in words.

He had said, "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Meanwhile, the couple also announced recently that they will be announcing the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday.