Kanye West celebrates his 44th birthday with Irina Shayk in France amid romance rumours

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially parted ways this year after nearly seven years of marriage. The celebrity couple had made their relationship public in 2012 and have four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

Just a few days after the news of their separation, there were rumours of Kanye having an affair with supermodel Irina Shayk. After a few days, Kanye and Irina were spotted together in France, as he celebrated his 44th birthday with her.

Kanya and Irina knew each other professionally but had recently crossed paths a while back in the fashion industry. Irina had previously modelled for ‘Yeezy’ and appeared in his music video for "Power." Kanye had also name-dropped her in "Christian Dior Flow" with the lyrics "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen" back in 2010.

Amid the news of Kanye and Irina’s romance, Kim Kardashian shared a sweet post on his birthday. Her post read, “Happy Birthday, Love U for Life!," as she posted a photo of herself with Kanye and their children.

Irina Shayk, on the other hand, has been linked to various celebrities since her split from Bradley Cooper in 2019. They share a daughter.