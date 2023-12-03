Headlines

Hollywood

House of the Dragon season 2 teaser: Dragons face off in epic battle as Alicent and Rhaenyra go to war for Iron Throne

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, and Fabien Frankel among others return as the main cast in the Game of Thrones prequel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

Set around 200 years before the Game of Thrones, precisely 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon follows the war of succession in the House Targaryen. After the blockbuster success of the first season last year, the streaming platform Max unveiled the teaser for the second season on Saturday, December 2.

Season 2 will show dagons facing off against each other, as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower go to war for Iron Throne. Rhaenyra says, "There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin", and her aunt Rhaenys replies, "And no war so bloody as a war between dragons", as we see many soldiers burning alive and several dragons in battlefield in the small clip.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham return as the main cast. Tom Taylor, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, and Vincent Regan are the new joinees.

House of the Dragon is based on the fantasy book Fire & Blood written by George R. R. Martin, who also serves as the creator along with Ryan Condal. The first season streamed in India on Disney+ Hotsar, but is now available on JioCinema. The second season will start streaming in the summer of 2024 on JioCinema.

