Hollywood star Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault at New York restaurant

Jamie Foxx has been sued over an alleged sexual assault that took place in a New York restaurant in 2015.

Actor Jamie Foxx has landed in a big legal soup after being sued for alleged sexual assault in a 2015 case. The Oscar-winning actor, known for his starring roles in films like Ray and Django Unchained, has been sued by an unidentified woman for an alleged assault that took place in a New York restaurant eight years ago.

Roling Stone reported on Thursday that as per the lawsuit, the woman claimed that Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, pulled her into a back area of Catch NYC rooftop lounge and groped her breasts and underneath her pants against her will. As per the woman’s statement, she and a friend were seated in the plush restaurant late night on August 27, 2015 when her friend walked over to the actor requesting a picture. After replying “sure baby anything for you,” Foxx walked over to their table and took several pictures.

The complainant has said that Foxx allegedly told her "Wow, you have that super model body” and “You smell so good.” After this, he allegedly dragged her by her arm to a secluded area, where he began rubbing her breasts beneath her crop top and that when she tried to step away, he slid his hands down her pants and “put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus.” The suit also claims that a security guard witnessed the assault but walked away without intervening. Birnbaum and Catch NYC are also listed as defendants in the suit.

The alleged victim has claimed that she “suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, post-traumatic stress disorder and other physical and emotional damages” and is hence seeking damages. Jamie Foxx has not responded to the allegations so far.

The 55-year-old actor began in the late-80s as a standup comic before joining the sitcom In Living Color in 1991. In 1996, he became the star of his own sitcom called The Jamie Foxx Show, by when he had already appeared in a few films. For his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray, Foxx won an Oscar for Best Actor. He also starred in films like Collateral, Dreamgirls, The Kingdom, Django Unchained, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.