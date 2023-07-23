Headlines

Jamie Foxx gets emotional in first video message after his health emergency; Will Smith, Ranveer Singh, others react

Jamie Foxx gets emotional in first video message after his health emergency; Will Smith, Ranveer Singh, others react

Bollywood and Hollywood stars reacted after Jamie Foxx dropped first video ever since he suffered medical emergency.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx got emotional in his first video appearance ever since suffered medical emergency in April. He took to Instagram and dropped a clip in which he got teary-eyed while talking about his health.

He stated, “First of all I want to say thank you to everybody...praying man !, sending messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. Lot of people were waiting, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just don't want you to see me like that, man.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

He further mentioned, “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he added.

While sharing the video Foxx wrote, "Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through….” Hollywood and Bollywood stars reacted to the clip, Ranveer Singh dropped hearts under the post. “Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!," commented Will Smith.

Timberlake commented, “Love you, Foxx!!!.” “I’m gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again,” said The Rock Johnson. Viola Davis commented, “God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie.”

Jordin Sparks commented, “Sending an abundance of love to you and your family, Jamie.” Kym Whitley commented, “Yes you already know how much I love you!! The girls did an excellent job!! If something happens to me I’m gonna need you to send them over!! See you soon.”

