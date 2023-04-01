Search icon
Game of Thrones' Arya Stark, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen look stunning in Indian outfits, AI-generated photos go viral

Have you ever imagined Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Tyrion Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen in desi outfits? Have a look at the amazing pictures below!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Game of Thrones characters in desi outfits/Jyo John Mulloor Instagram

Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones is a phenomenon that the world witnessed from 2011 to 2019 over eight years. The fantasy drama television series, broadcast on HBO, was adapted from A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin,

The show gained cult status with a huge fan following who waited with deep bated breath to catch each of its episodes in the eight-season run. Its iconic characters are even famous today and recently, an artist named Jyo John Mulloor reimagined some of the principal Game of Thrones characters wearing Indian costumes and the result was nothing less than magical!

Mullor shared the AI portraits of ten characters from the HBO show in desi outfits and each of them looked beautiful and stunning. Sharing a carousel set of photos on his Instagram, he wrote, "If George R. R. Martin has hired an Indian costume designer for Game of Thrones".

The characters that he chose are Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister, Jorah Mormont, Varys, Eddard 'Ned' Stark, and Bran Stark portrayed by Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill, Sean Bean, and Isaac Hempstead Wright respectively.

These AI-generated pictures have gone viral on social media. A user commented, "Forget the costumes, even the backgrounds bring the whole theme to life. We await AI-driven Mahabharata and Ramayana epics to be told in long-form series", while another wrote, "Jon snow looks like Lord Krishna".

Last year, the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon premiered on HBO. Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, the show follows the war of succession in the House Targaryen. The series received critical acclaim and was renewed for a second season, just five days after its first episode came out in August 2022. 

READ | Game Of Thrones' Arya Stark aka Maisie Williams visits Mumbai, says 'losing my mind a little bit' over desi hotel decor

