Game Of Thrones' Arya Stark aka Maisie Williams visits Mumbai, says 'losing my mind a little bit' over desi hotel decor

Maisie Williams/Instagram

Actress Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in the series Game of Thrones, is in Mumbai and she shared her excitement on social media. Maisie will be joining actress Freida Pinto for the fashion brand Dior's Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India on Thursday.

The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her hotel room in Mumbai and seemed dazzled after seeing Indian decor. The clip shows Maisie, dressed in a white and brown T-shirt and a bucket hat showing her face to the camera. She also has a teeka on her forehead and a beaded necklace.

Williams showed her room in the video. She points at a picture of Lord Krishna on a wall and then pans the camera on floral rangolis on the floor. "I just got to Mumbai and I am losing my mind a little bit," she says. The actress runs to the dining table which has goodies from Dior. "So many little gifts," she said. She then shared a picture of herself sitting in a bathtub posing with a thumbs-up sign.





She was recently in news for her separation from her boyfriend Reuben Selby. Taking to her Instagram Stories on February 23, Williams shared a selfie with Selby and wrote, "The end of an era @reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers... and it will continue to do so. This decision is something we are so grateful for as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together. P.s. no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)".



(With inputs from agencies)



