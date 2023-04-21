Search icon
Why Elon Musk is personally paying for Twitter blue tick of actor William Shatner aka Star Trek's Captain Kirk

Elon Musk is paying for the blue tick of legendary actor William Shatner, of Star Trek and Boston Legal fame, for this reason.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

Why Elon Musk is personally paying for Twitter blue tick of actor William Shatner aka Star Trek's Captain Kirk
Elon Musk and William Shatner

On April 20 – a date that has a special significance to billionaire Elon Musk – Twitter rolled back its legacy checkmarks, the blue tick that had become a symbol of both verification and status on the site. Many celebrities with millions of followers lost their blue tick and only those accounts who have paid for it will get to keep it. Among those is legendary actor William Shatner but the odd thing about him is that his subscription is paid by Twitter’s owner Musk himself.

The original Twitter blue tick was given only to people Twitter considered notable by the platform. After Musk acquired the company, he began a paid subscription model called Twitter Blue. Now, Twitter Blue has completely replaced the legacy blue ticks and only those accounts that have paid for the tick will keep it, apart from few accounts affiliated to Twitter (like Musk himself).

However, William Shatner still has his blue tick even though he hasn’t himself paid for it yet. News site Pop Base tweeted that Elon Musk was personally paying for the Twitter Blue subscription for a few celebrities. Musk replied to the tweet on Thursday, replying that he was only paying for the Twitter blue subscription for three people – Shatner, writer Stephen King, and basketball star LeBron James. But why exactly is Musk paying the subscription fees for these celebs? All three had previously complained about the paid verification plan and pledged they would never be paying for a subscription.

William Shatner, 92, is a Canadian actor whose career has spanned seven decades so far. Best known for playing Captain James Tiberius Kirk in the iconic TV show Star Trek, Shatner is among the most popular TV actors of his generation. He starred as Kirk in Star Trek (1966-69) and the first seven spinoff films, ending with Enterprise (1994). To modern viewers, he is also known as the eccentric lawyer Denny Crane in The Practice (1997-2004) and its spinoff Boston Legal.

Apart from acting, he has had a successful career as a recording artiste as well, releasing covers of several famous songs over the years. Shatner is also the oldest person to fly into space, something he achieved in 2021 at the age of 90, when he flew into space aboard a Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule.

