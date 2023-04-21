How to get Twitter ‘blue tick’ back? Know it’s features and how much it will cost?

Representational Image

Elon Musk’s Twitter has started phasing out the legacy “blue ticks” from several accounts, be it celebrity, politicians, crickets and more which makes everyone looks alike. The blue tick previously denoted a verified account and big-name users like Pope, Donald Trump, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Gandhi and other Twitter blue ticks have been removed.

Now, everyone is wondering how to get the Twitter-verified blue tick back. How much Twitter users will have to pay to get the blue tick back? Twitter users can get the blue tick back on their profile for lesser money too. Let us tell you what are the prices and how less you will have to pay for Twitter blue ticks and what other features you will get.

How much do Twitter blue ticks cost?

For those who access Twitter through the website and not the app, a new membership is now available for Rs 650 per month. The monthly cost for users who subscribe to the badge through the Android or iOS app is Rs 900. Twitter per year subscription will cost you Rs 7,800. Twitter users will get a discount on the annual subscription when taking blue ticks from the website. However, if you're prepared to commit to a year-long subscription, you may save about Rs 1,000 and get the Twitter Blue badge subscription for Rs 6,800.

Here’s a list of features Twitter blue tick users will get: