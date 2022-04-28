Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: New promo confirms speculation about secret society Illuminati

Marvel/Instagram

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next Marvel feature, has finally given fans what they've been waiting for. The secret society hinted at in the film is really the Illuminati, a major society in Marvel Comics, according to a new TV promo for the film. Since one of the previews showed Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, a member of the society in the comics, fans have been speculating. But until today, Marvel had been tight-lipped about the specifics.

Patrick was first seen in the film's second trailer, which featured a shot of him as well as his voice. Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, was seen in a courtroom with his hands in shackles. Many fans believe the film is introducing the Marvel secret society Illuminati due to the locale and appearance of Charles Xavier.

These speculations are confirmed by a new trailer for the film, which was published on Tuesday. "Stephen Strange, the Illuminati will see you now," a variation of his fellow wizard Mordo says in the trailer as Strange is led into the courtroom by Iron Man's bots. After then, there's a shot of Strange staring at his judges.





In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati is a secret group that includes Iron Man, Mr Fantastic, and Professor Charles Xavier. Xavier has already been confirmed for the picture, and there have been significant rumours that Tom Cruise will play Superior Iron Man, a variant of Iron Man. Furthermore, John Krasinski is rumoured to be playing Mr Fantastic in the film, bolstering the Illuminati hypothesis. However, while the existence of the group is confirmed in the video, nothing is said about its constitution.



Doctor Strange 2 is a direct sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Because the film is about variants and the multiverse, there's a chance that multiple performers will appear in cameo roles, either as variations of existing characters or reprising roles from other franchises. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, is part of Marvel's Phase 4 and will be released in theatres on May 6, 2022.