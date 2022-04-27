Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Characters to appear in Marvel's new adventure

Doctor Strange 2 will take MCU's phase four to a new high and the mind-bending spectacle has many surprises for the viewers. Let's see a few of them.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will take off from the events of Marvel and Sony's latest blockbuster Spider-Man No Way Home, and the film is expected to open a pandora box of infinite possibilities. With the concept of a Multiverse, the Sam Raimi directorial is expected to be loaded with multiple popular superheroes who will make the movie interesting. So let's see characters that will make this magical adventure interesting.
1. Dr Stephen Strange
Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the titular wizard Doctor Strange, and this time, the actor will get a chance to showcase a variety in his performance. In the movie, Strange meets his evil reflection, and this makes his life miserably challenging. (Image source: emmabc Twitter)
2. Wanda Maximoff
Elizabeth Olsen marks her return as the mystic Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff. This will be her 5th cinematic outing, and it will continue her journey from her series WandaVision. (Image source: frostironat Twitter)
3. Wong
The master of mystic arts, sorcerer supreme, Wong (played by Benedict Wong) will also help Doctor Strange to rectify his error of opening the multiverse. (Image source: julio Twitter)
4. Professor X
The leader, mentor, and guide of X-Men, Professor Charles Xavier, known as Professor X, will also mark be an integral part of the film. Acclaimed actor Sir Patrick Stewert will mark his return to the character after the gap of 5 years. Patrick's last outing as Prof X was 2017's Logan. This movie will also introduce X-Men into the MCU, and it is regarded as one of the strongest factors of the film. (Image source: Comicbook.com Twitter)
5. Superior Iron-Man
Here comes the biggest rumour about the film. Right from the film's inception, there were several reports that Iron-Man will mark its return to MCU, and Tom Cruise will don the armour. As the trailer and teaser got released, die-hard Marvel fans started pointing out several possibilities of Tom Cruise being the Superior Iron-Man. If this character will appear in the film, then this will be the biggest highlight of the film. (Image source: @Yerbb, Marvel updates Twitter)