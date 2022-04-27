Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Characters to appear in Marvel's new adventure

5/5

Here comes the biggest rumour about the film. Right from the film's inception, there were several reports that Iron-Man will mark its return to MCU, and Tom Cruise will don the armour. As the trailer and teaser got released, die-hard Marvel fans started pointing out several possibilities of Tom Cruise being the Superior Iron-Man. If this character will appear in the film, then this will be the biggest highlight of the film. (Image source: @Yerbb, Marvel updates Twitter)