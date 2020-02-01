'Birds of Prey': What would happen in Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' and 'Harley Quinn' crossover? Margot Robbie answers

Margot Robbie is soon going to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the movie 'Birds of Prey'. Ahead of the film's release, there was an interesting question related to Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' directed her way. Margot was asked what would happen if Quinn and Joker met, to which she had a very witty answer.

Margot, actor and also the producer of 'Birds of Prey', spoke about the same during her London press junket. She compared the Gotham city in both the worlds and stated how they both are extremely different from one another.

"I think they exist in two very different worlds, Todd Phillips's Gotham and this Gotham – very different. I don't know how you'd bridge that gap. She'd drive him insane. She'd be on the other side of the fridge, like 'here.' 'J-puddin, whatcha doin?' And he’s like 'I just need a minute, I’m going through a lot of shit,'" said Margot.

'Joker', who was Quinn's lover in 'Suicide Squad', has gone missing in 'Birds of Prey'. Talking about the same, Robbie added, "It was either going to be a complete Harley and Joker story or Joker has got to be out of the picture. I really wanted to see Harley in a girl gang and I felt there was a huge gap in the market for a girl gang ensemble action film. I felt like no one was doing that and I couldn't understand why, especially a comic book movie."