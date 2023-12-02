Headlines

Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup schedule announced; India to play Pakistan on this date

Meet Avani Davda, former CEO who is now independent director of Rs 2602 crore company, know her Tata connection

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Why are stomach cancer cases rising in India? Know signs, symptoms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup schedule announced; India to play Pakistan on this date

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

Ranbir Kapoor's biggest openers at box office

Good vs Bad Protein: Choose the right protein for your health

Tips to control blood sugar spike in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

28th European Film Festival focuses on women filmmakers, to screen 28 films in 25 languages in Delhi

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Salman, Govinda, 3 others, producer went to jail, later won 5 National Awards

HomeHealth

Health

Why are stomach cancer cases rising in India? Know signs, symptoms

Experts attribute India's high rates to dietary habits favoring spicy, preserved foods, and alcohol, alongside lifestyle factors like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stomach cancer, originating in the stomach lining cells, has gained concern in India due to its increasing incidence. It ranks fifth among males and seventh among females in the country. Globally, it stands as the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths. Experts attribute India's high rates to dietary habits favoring spicy, preserved foods, and alcohol, alongside lifestyle factors like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

How spicy food impacts stomach cancer

The consumption of spicy and preserved foods, along with certain cooking methods like grilling or charcoal-cooking, is associated with an elevated risk of stomach cancer. Capsaicin, found in chilies and red peppers, which gives the spicy sensation, can potentially irritate the stomach lining and prompt increased production of stomach acid. This persistent irritation and inflammation might lead to stomach lining damage, paving the way for the development of cancerous growths over time.

Signs and symptoms of stomach cancer

Identifying stomach cancer during its initial stages is challenging as symptoms may not manifest early on. However, signs that might indicate its presence include:

  • Loss of appetite
  • Difficulty in swallowing
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Weight loss
  • Persistent heartburn and indigestion
  • Vomiting blood
  • Bloating and constipation
  • Severe abdominal pain
  • Feeling full even after small meals
  • Other Contributing Factors

Apart from dietary choices, several other factors may contribute to stomach cancer:

  • Family history or genetic predisposition
  • Recurrent Helicobacter pylori infection
  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
  • Gastritis
  • Previous stomach ulcers or polyps
  • Prolonged exposure to certain substances (coal, metal, rubber)
  • Tobacco use (smoking, vaping, chewing)
  • Alcohol consumption
  • Obesity
  • Prevention Strategies

Prevention:

Adopt a Healthy Diet: Embrace a balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables while reducing salt and red meat intake. Foods rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and carotenoids (citrus fruits, leafy greens, carrots) provide essential nutrients.

Avoid Tobacco: Eliminate the use of tobacco products, known to heighten the risk of various cancers, including stomach cancer.

Maintain Healthy Weight: Engage in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight, which supports overall health and enhances the body's ability to combat diseases.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Massive 50-metre-tall mobile tower stolen in Uttar Pradesh, details inside

Meet India's most generous man, richest builder, who donated 7,406 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Nadar, Ratan Tata, Adani

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, but this 90s superstar was originally considered for Darr; he still regrets losing it

Mohammed Shami to not play in Test series against South Africa? BCCI gives major update

Viral video of girls dancing in train makes internet unhappy for this reason, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE