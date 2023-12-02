Why are stomach cancer cases rising in India? Know signs, symptoms

Experts attribute India's high rates to dietary habits favoring spicy, preserved foods, and alcohol, alongside lifestyle factors like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Stomach cancer, originating in the stomach lining cells, has gained concern in India due to its increasing incidence. It ranks fifth among males and seventh among females in the country. Globally, it stands as the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths. Experts attribute India's high rates to dietary habits favoring spicy, preserved foods, and alcohol, alongside lifestyle factors like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

How spicy food impacts stomach cancer

The consumption of spicy and preserved foods, along with certain cooking methods like grilling or charcoal-cooking, is associated with an elevated risk of stomach cancer. Capsaicin, found in chilies and red peppers, which gives the spicy sensation, can potentially irritate the stomach lining and prompt increased production of stomach acid. This persistent irritation and inflammation might lead to stomach lining damage, paving the way for the development of cancerous growths over time.

Signs and symptoms of stomach cancer

Identifying stomach cancer during its initial stages is challenging as symptoms may not manifest early on. However, signs that might indicate its presence include:

Loss of appetite

Difficulty in swallowing

Fatigue

Nausea

Weight loss

Persistent heartburn and indigestion

Vomiting blood

Bloating and constipation

Severe abdominal pain

Feeling full even after small meals

Other Contributing Factors

Apart from dietary choices, several other factors may contribute to stomach cancer:

Family history or genetic predisposition

Recurrent Helicobacter pylori infection

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Gastritis

Previous stomach ulcers or polyps

Prolonged exposure to certain substances (coal, metal, rubber)

Tobacco use (smoking, vaping, chewing)

Alcohol consumption

Obesity

Prevention Strategies

Prevention:

Adopt a Healthy Diet: Embrace a balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables while reducing salt and red meat intake. Foods rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and carotenoids (citrus fruits, leafy greens, carrots) provide essential nutrients.

Avoid Tobacco: Eliminate the use of tobacco products, known to heighten the risk of various cancers, including stomach cancer.

Maintain Healthy Weight: Engage in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight, which supports overall health and enhances the body's ability to combat diseases.