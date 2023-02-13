Watch: Shubman Gill’s hair cut video goes viral, fans find Sara Tendulkar connection

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar

Young India opener Shubman Gill did not get a chance to play in the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur but it is expected that Shubman may get a chance to play in the second Test in place of out-of-form opener KL Rahul.

Shubman, however, is in the news these days for one of his videos in which the talented India batsman can be seen getting a haircut. The video has now gone viral on the social media with many fans praising her new haircut. There are however, some fans who have found a Sara Tendulkar connection of the video.

It is to be noted that Sara Tendulkar had also shared a video of her hair cut yesterday and this seems to be the reason why fans are connecting the two videos.

Some fans said that both Shubman and Sara Tendulkar have shared the video on the same day and that’s why there is a connection between the two of them.

It may be recalled that when Shubman Gill had scored a T20 century in Ahmedabad, then Sara’s father and legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar was also present in the stadium. At that time too, netizens had taken to social media and established a connection between Sara and Shubman.