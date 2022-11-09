Search icon
Bloating and gas troubling your mornings? THESE fruits may be the cause

According to Dr. Dimple Jangda, an expert in ayurveda, several 'nutritious' fruits might make adults experience bloating and gas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

Many dietitians and health professionals advise people to have a nutritious diet and exercise every day in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, it's crucial to exercise caution when following any diet. Fruits are not necessarily nutritious or good for the body, given what we are often told.

According to Dr. Dimple Jangda, an expert in ayurveda, several 'nutritious' fruits might make adults experience bloating and gas. Dr. Jangda listed a few fruits in her Instagram post that can give adults gas and bloating and even give kids diarrhoea. Dr. Jangda also offered a cure and explained how certain fruits might be to blame.

She listed a number of fruits in her post that can lead to gas and bloating issues. The list of fruits that Dr. Dimple Jangda mentioned and how they can lead to these issues are shown below.

1. Apples and blackberries are two fruits that naturally contain the sugar sorbitol. Some people have gas and bloating because their bodies can't effectively absorb it. Diarrhea might result from it, especially in kids. Solution: In a small amount of water, stew some apples and blackberries with a cinnamon stick, and then drink some warm water with it first thing in the morning. This aids in eliminating gas and bloating.

2. If you eat too many dried apricots, their high fructose content may cause stomach pain. Only consume two to three pieces at a time, and make sure you pre-soak them overnight.

3. Polyols, which are organic sugars found in peaches, may not always get along with the bacteria in your gut. Solution: stew them in water with a little of pepper, cinnamon, clove, and cardamom.

4. Watermelon has a high fructose content. You can develop gas if your body has difficulties digesting it. It's uncommon, yet your genes could be to blame for the issue. Physicians refer to this condition as inherited fructose intolerance. Add a dash of fruit masala or black pepper to it.

5. For some people, muskmelons can also cause bloating and burps. Add some sugar crystals or pepper to reduce the burps and indigestion it causes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DrDimple, Ayurveda & Gut 

 

