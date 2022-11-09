Select Monkeypox mutations becoming 'smarter', claims study; here's how to protect yourself

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 06:19 AM IST
While the world was recovering from the covid-19, people started reporting monkeypox cases. After which, World health organisation declared it a global health emergency.
This fatal disease has been discovered in several countries, and till now monkeypox outbreak has surpassed 70,000 people globally.
Now, a study has discovered that certain mutations in the monkeypox virus are getting smarter and more contagious, which is a serious concern globally.
According to the reports of PTI, The monkeypox virus is getting ‘smarter’, experts opined citing that specific mutations are aiding the virus to avoid being targeted by medicines or a body's immune response. Hence, it remains contagious.
How you can protect yourself from these deadly mutations found in the monkeypox virus?
- By limiting contact with people who suspect they have the disease or have confirmed cases.
- People who live with infected people should isolate themselves. If possible, cover the area where you can see any wounds and scratches.
- It is important to wear a face mask when close to an infected person, especially if they have a cough or sore mouth, and when touching the clothing or bedding of an infected person.
- Avoid skin-to-skin contact by wearing disposable gloves. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Especially after coming into contact with an infected person, avoid touching their clothing (including sheets and towels) or touching other things or surfaces (such as utensils or dishes) that may have come into contact with the rash or respiratory secretions.
- If any dirty surface is seen, clean and disinfect it. Dispose of contaminated waste (such as dressings) properly and wash the infected person's clothing. Wash towels, sheets, and food utensils thoroughly with hot water and detergent.
- Consult a doctor immediately if any symptoms or rashes occur.