Select Monkeypox mutations becoming 'smarter', claims study; here's how to protect yourself

Photo: Pixabay

While the world was recovering from the covid-19, people started reporting monkeypox cases. After which, World health organisation declared it a global health emergency.

This fatal disease has been discovered in several countries, and till now monkeypox outbreak has surpassed 70,000 people globally.

Now, a study has discovered that certain mutations in the monkeypox virus are getting smarter and more contagious, which is a serious concern globally.

According to the reports of PTI, The monkeypox virus is getting ‘smarter’, experts opined citing that specific mutations are aiding the virus to avoid being targeted by medicines or a body's immune response. Hence, it remains contagious.

How you can protect yourself from these deadly mutations found in the monkeypox virus?