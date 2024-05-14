Twitter
We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is genocide but...: US

Recently, President Joe Biden paused the delivery of 3000 heavy bombs to Israel and vowed to hold more offensive weapons if Israeli forces launch a major operation in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering, The Hill reported.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
The United States doesn't believe that Israeli actions in Gaza amount to "genocide" but wants Tel Aviv to do more to ensure the protection of innocent civilians, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday (local time), as reported by CNN.

"We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and well-being of innocent civilians. We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide. We have been firmly on record rejecting that proposition," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

"We still believe it is -- would be a mistake to launch a major military operation into the heart of Rafah that would put huge numbers of civilians at risk without a clear strategic gain," he added.

Notably, top American officials have been offering stark warnings against an Israeli invasion of Rafah, predicting that a major ground offensive in the southern Gaza city would lead to "widespread civilian casualties, spark a Hamas insurgency, and create a power vacuum" the terror group would later seek to fill, as reported by CNN.

Speaking on a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Sullivan said the negotiations continue "urgently" and that the administration remains "intent and determined" to help Israel and Hamas reach a deal and secure the release of hostages."I can't predict when and if that will happen. I can tell you that we remain committed to pressing the diplomacy to achieve that outcome," he said. 

"We will now have to see how things unfold in the coming days."

He added: "This particular negotiation has had its ups and downs, its ins and outs, its twists and turns."

The UK NSA further said Washington still believes a Rafah operation would be a "mistake."

He added that the White House is urging Israel to connect their military operations for the lasting defeat of Hamas."If Israel's military efforts are not accompanied by a political plan for the future of Gaza and the Palestinian people, the terrorists will keep coming back, and Israel will remain under threat. We are seeing this happen in Gaza City. 

So we are talking to Israel about how to connect their military operations to a clear strategic endgame about a holistic, integrated strategy to ensure the lasting defeat of Hamas and a better alternative future for Gaza and for the Palestinian people," Sullivan told the reporters.



Biden's pause on the heavy bombs, his criticism of Israel's military campaign and his threat to withhold more weapons in the event of a Rafah invasion come amid sweeping college protests and frustration with the war from some Democrats and his left flank.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

