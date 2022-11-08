Search icon
Do you like eating avocados? Know the advantages and disadvantages of this fruit

We all are aware that avocados are a magical fruit but, did you know that this has its disadvantages too?

Photo: Pixabay

Avocado is a fruit that is beneficial for both health and beauty. Avocado is also known as Alligator Pears. Avocado is most commonly eaten raw as a salad. Avocado has properties like calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, manganese, phosphorus, and copper, which can help in providing many benefits to the body. Eating avocado salad can help in reducing weight.

But it is said that every coin has two parts. Just like with avocado, if it is consumed in excess, it can cause harm. So let's know the advantages and disadvantages of avocados.

Advantages of eating Avocados

1. Constipation- Avocado is a fiber-rich fruit, it contains both soluble and insoluble fiber that can help ease bowel movements and relieve constipation.

2. Skin- Beta-carotene and vitamin A are found in avocados, which can help protect the skin from many problems. By including avocado in breakfast, you can keep the skin healthy.

3. Hair- Vitamins and many types of nutrients are found in avocado oil, which can work to increase and strengthen hair growth. You can massage the hair with its oil.

Disadvantages of eating Avocados

1. Vomiting- If you consume more avocado than you need, then you may complain of vomiting.

2. Migraine- Migraine is a headache problem. In which there is unbearable pain in the head. If you consume avocado in excess. So it can cause migraine problems.

3. Liver- THis magical fruit avocado contains two components called estragole and anethole, which can cause damage to your liver.

 

