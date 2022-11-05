5 reasons why oranges are the winter superfruit

Photo: Pixabay

Consuming seasonal fruits in winter is very beneficial. Actually, many nutrients are found in fruits. Fruits are a storehouse of vitamins and minerals or phytonutrients. On the other hand, calories are also found in small amounts in most fruits and they are also rich in fiber. Due to which consuming these fruits is very beneficial in cases like heart disease and blood pressure or diabetes. One such fruit rich in vitamin C is the orange. Which is easily available in winter. Apart from being an excellent source of Vitamin-C, oranges are also found in a good amount of fiber and minerals and other nutrients are also available.

10 foods you need to consume this winter

Due to the anti-oxidants and other nutrients found in oranges, consuming them proves to be beneficial for our health in many ways. It not only helps us fight many infectious diseases by making our immunity strong. It can also cure many diseases. So let's know about the benefits of eating oranges in the winter season.

Helpful in losing weight

Apart from vitamin C, fiber is also found in abundance in oranges. Both these elements are helpful in reducing weight loss. Due to the fiber in oranges, you also feel less hungry by eating them. Whereas we do not get a lot of calories from oranges. Therefore, eating oranges can be the right option in terms of reducing weight.

Beneficial for skin

Orange is no less than any medicine for the skin. Apart from the benefits of eating oranges, it is also used directly on the skin. Along with vitamin C, vitamin-A and E are also found in oranges. All these three elements play an important role in keeping the skin young and beautiful. Vitamin C builds collagen in the layers of the skin, which makes our skin look young. Therefore, orange is very beneficial in terms of skin health.

Makes teeth and bones strong

Orange is also very beneficial for teeth and bones. Because calcium is also found in it, which strengthens the teeth and bones. Vitamin C found in it is also very beneficial for the health of teeth. Therefore, oranges must be eaten during this season.

Removes problems like cough

Vitamin C and other vitamins and minerals are found in oranges. Which play a major role in strengthening our immunity. If our immunity remains strong, then many problems like colds or coughs etc. will not come near. Therefore, regular consumption of oranges can prove to be very effective to avoid these problems due to infection.

Boosts immunity

Vitamins and minerals found in oranges like vitamins C and A and nutrients like potassium, magnesium and calcium make our immunity strong. Anti-oxidants and phytonutrients are also found in oranges which strengthen our immune system. That's why consuming oranges is beneficial for health especially in the winter season to avoid colds, flu, etc.