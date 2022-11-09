Search icon
Man eats 10 world's hottest peppers: Know what Carolina reaper chillies can do to your body

Other than setting a world record, eating world’s hottest chillies can do some damage in your body, here's top health expert says.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

Some people go to extreme lengths for setting world record and get recognistion in Guinness World Record. A Californian man recently made headlines when he achieved the record for consuming the hottest food in the world. After consuming the hottest peppers in the world in just 33.15 seconds, a Californian man has established a record for the fastest time to eat 10 Carolina Reaper chillies.

The gut-wrenching feat was accomplished barely nine months after Gregory Foster in San Diego achieved the Guinness World Record for the quickest time to consume three Carolina Reaper chillies. According to Guinness World Records, the Carolina Reaper pepper has an average Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) rating of 1,641,183, significantly exceeding that of other well-known peppers like the Jalapeo and ghost peppers.

The PuckerButt Pepper Company in the USA grew it, and the Guinness Book of World Records named it the "World's Hottest Pepper." The Carolina Reaper's hottest samples had a maximum SHU of 2.2 million. Other than setting a world record, eating world’s hottest chillies can do some damage in your body.

What can happen in your body if you eat 'world's hottest chillies' ?

According to a top expert from BLK Hospital, since chillies contain a significant level of capsaicin, eating an excessive number of them could be detrimental to your body. Your body temperature may rise if you consume too many peppers. Additionally, body heat might lead to oral sores also known as mouth ulcers. 

The Senior Director BLK Ashok Jingan further added, “Localized symptoms such as mouth burning, mouth numbness and even vomiting are the main risks of eating these peppers.” Jingan explained that reversible cerebral vasoconstriction Syndrome,  myocardial infarction and esophageal rupture have been reported due to  consuming excess of Carolina Reaper Chillies.

