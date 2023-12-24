Mumps cases rise among children: Symptoms and precautions to protect your kids from this virus

Headlines

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Raveena Tandon shares first video of newlyweds Arbaaz Khan-Sshurra Khan as they groove to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'

Watch: Ananya Panday calls herself psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend, netizens say 'she’s being her...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Hypertension: 8 home remedies to reduce blood pressure 

3 players Mumbai Indians failed to buy in IPL 2024 auction

Best dressed Bollywood celebs at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeHealth

Health

Mumps cases rise among children: Symptoms and precautions to protect your kids from this virus

In this article, we'll delve into symptoms, precautions, and treatments to enhance awareness and understanding.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There has been a surge in mumps cases among children in India, particularly in regions like Maharashtra, Hyderabad, and Telangana. This viral infection is causing worry among parents as it leads to symptoms such as fever, colds, headaches, and muscle aches in kids. Besides affecting children, this contagious virus poses risks for pregnant women and their unborn babies. It's crucial to prioritize safety and protection against this serious infection. In this article, we'll delve into symptoms, precautions, and treatments to enhance awareness and understanding.

Symptoms:

The initial symptoms of mumps can mimic those of a common cold, including fever, headache, muscle aches, and loss of appetite. However, the hallmark sign of mumps is the swelling of one or both salivary glands located near the ears, causing visible swelling and tenderness. This swelling often gives the cheeks a puffy or "chipmunk-like" appearance. In severe cases, mumps can lead to complications like meningitis, swelling of the brain or ovaries/testicles, and hearing loss.

Precautions to protect your kids:

Vaccination: The most effective way to prevent mumps is through vaccination. The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is routinely administered to children, typically in two doses. Ensure your child receives both doses according to the recommended schedule.

Maintain Good Hygiene: Encourage frequent handwashing with soap and water, especially after coughing, sneezing, or being in public spaces. Teach children to cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing.

Limit Exposure: If mumps cases are reported in your community or your child's school, consider limiting their exposure to crowded places and individuals showing symptoms of illness.

Isolation: If your child displays symptoms of mumps, consult a healthcare professional immediately and keep them isolated at home to prevent the spread of the virus to others.

Boost Immunity: Encourage a healthy lifestyle for your child, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep. A strong immune system can help fight off infections effectively.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is stiff-person syndrome? All you need to know about this condition

Karnataka govt withdraws hijab ban, announces CM Siddaramaiah

Congress undergoes reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sachin Pilot gets key role

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla buys new Rs 7 crore Bentley Flying Spur, his car collection costs more than Rs…

Raveena Tandon shares first video of newlyweds Arbaaz Khan-Sshurra Khan as they groove to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE