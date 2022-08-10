Search icon
Langya Virus: Origins, symptoms, human-to-human transmission, treatment; what we know so far

As per initial observations, there are concerns that the virus can possibly lead to acute liver and kidney infection.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Photo: CDC/ Pexels | Representational

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic unleashed hell on Earth, new and emerging viruses have been monitored with much more seriousness. Now, another potentially dangerous virus has emerged in China - the Langya henipavirus. A Zoonotic virus like Covid-19 and Nipah, the Langya virus or LayV has infected 35 people in China. 

As per initial observations, there are concerns that the virus can possibly lead to acute liver and kidney infection. An article has been published by Chinese and Singaporean scientists in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) shedding light on details about the virus.

How was the new viral infection discovered?

The LayV was identified in throat swabs of patients with fever. These patients had a recent history of exposure to animals. Probe after initial identification found 35 people who had acute Langya virus infection in two Chinese provinces. Of these, 26 patients had only LayV infection and no other pathogens. Prominent symptoms of Langya virus were identified from these patients. The virus belongs to the Henipavirus genus, which is the same family as Hendra virus (HeV) and Nipah virus (NiV).

Major symptoms of Langya virus identified so far

Here’s a breakup of the LayV symptoms identified in the 26 patients:

  • Fever: In 100 percent of the patients
  • Fatigue: In 54 percent
  • Cough: 50 percent
  • Anorexia: 50 percent
  • Myalgia: 46 percent
  • Nausea: 38 percent
  • Headache: 35 percent
  • Vomiting: 35 percent
  • Abnormalities of thrombocytopenia: 35 percent
  • Leukopenia: 54 percent
  • Impaired liver: 35 percent
  • Impaired kidney: 8 percent

Is there human-to-human transmission of Langya virus?

Authorities have not found exposure in close contact tracing of 9 patients or history of common exposure, which may indicate that the Langya virus infection in human population to be sporadic. Nevertheless, researchers say that the sample size is not large enough to make a strong case for lack of human-to-human transmission of the virus. While earlier reports have suggested that it could be transmitted from one person to another, human-to-human transmission has not been proven till now.

How dangerous is it?

Henipavirus can cause severe disease in animals as well as humans. They are classified as biosafety Level 4 viruses. Fatality rates are between 40-75 percent, as per World Health Organisation (WHO) data. This is much higher than the coronavirus.

Is there a treatment available?

Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment for the Henipavirus. Treatment includes supportive care to manage complications.

READ | Monkeypox A.2 strain found in India: Symptoms and all you need to know

(With inputs from agencies)

