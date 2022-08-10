New 'Langya' virus hits China; 35 cases reported so far- Know how deadly it is

Representational Image

The novel Langya henipavirus (LayV) has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections confirmed thus far, according to Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC), who also stated that Taipei would develop a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread.

The Henipavirus, commonly known as the 'Langya' henipavirus (LayV), has infected 35 people in eastern China's Henan and Shandong provinces, according to official Chinese media on Tuesday.

The virus likely spread from animals to humans and can cause renal and liver failure, Taipei Times stated.

The Centres for Disease Control (CDC) will soon establish a standardized procedure for domestic laboratories to conduct genome sequencing and strengthen surveillance, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said.

Chuang also mentioned that Taiwan's labs will soon begin developing a standardised method for genome sequencing, which should be done within a week or two.

The virus belongs to a family of viruses that can kill up to three-quarters of humans in extreme cases. However, none of the new cases have been deadly, and most are mild, with patients experiencing flu-like symptoms.

There is currently no vaccination or therapy for the Langya virus, hence the primary option is supportive care to treat zoonotic disease complications.