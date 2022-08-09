Monkeypox A.2 strain found in India: Symptoms and all you need to know

All you need to know about the A.2 strain of Monkeypox virus

While the world is still recovering from Covid, cases of Monkeypox are speading rapily. More than 80 countries around the world have reported monkeypox cases till date. An analysis conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV) has found that the first two Monkeypox cases diagnosed in India were infected with the virus strain A.2. Nine people have been infected by Monkeypox cases in India so far. On July 23, World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency, considering the global outbreaks.

What is the monkeypox virus?

So far this year 25000 monkeypox cases have been recorded across 88 countries. Moneypox is a viral disease, discovered in 1958, oroginating in monkey colonies, hence the name. According to the WHO, in 1970, the monkeypox case was identified in 9 month old boy. This was the first case of human infection. The monkepox is a double standard DNA orthopoxvirus of the poxviridae family. Monkey virus is a viral zopnosis, that spreads from animals to humans. Symptoms of the monkeypox virus are headache, fever, swallon nose, body aches, lathargy followed by the rash called pox.

Symptoms of Monkeypox strain A.2

The A.2 strain, has not been linked to major clusters. The current outbreak is being driven by the B.1 strain of monkeypox virus.

The initial symptoms associated with the strain include febrile illness and an average incubation of 5-13 days with swelling of lymph nodes, myalgia and headache followed by vesicular or pustular rashes.

According to experts, the rash starts from the face, genital or perianal region and then spread to other parts of the body and progresses to scab.

How to protect yourself from Monkeypox

Avoid using public spaces as much as you can or clean properly before using.

Avoid skin concact with who are likely to have virus.

Avoid sharing personal stuffs.

Keep washing and sanitizing your hands time to time to avoid the contact from the virus.