Headlines

Wordle 842 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9

Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

National Conference, Congress sweep LAHDC-Kargil polls, win 22 seats

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli matches Rohit Sharma with 9th fifty-plus score in World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 842 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9

Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

AI imagines if Breaking Bad was directed by Satyajit Ray

10 Bollywood films that celebrate heroic spirit of Indian Air Force

10 effective yoga asanas to relieve chest congestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fans for liking video about their rumoured tiff: ‘I’m sorry for…’

Fans love ‘hot pair’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s crackling chemistry in new ad, say ‘cast them in romantic movie’

HomeGaming

Gaming

Wordle 842 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9

To help you out, here is the Wordle 842 answer for October 9.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 842 answer for October 9.

Wordle 842 answer for October 9

The answer of Wordle 842 for October 9 is TRUTH. Truth is what is true; the facts. 

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC without coaching after 4 failures with AIR 10; her mantra was...

Bengaluru man arrested for disturbing pranks targeting women on metro, details here

GATE 2024 registration deadline extended again: New dates, how to apply, official website and more here

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE