Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals paying Rs 28 lakh for number plate, says 'R8 thi mere paas'

Credit: Yo Yo Honey/Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh, while promoting his new song Yai Re, revealed that he once paid Rs 28 lakhs for his number plate. The rapper who was once obsessed with cars revealed that now he is not fond of cars anymore.

While speaking to Mashable India, Honey said that he paid Rs 28 lakhs for the number plate when he owned Audi R8. He mentined, “R8 thi mere paas. Uska number maine Maharashtra se khareeda tha kyunki number bhi R8 tha. Rs 28 lakh ka sirf number khareeda tha. (I had R8 andI bought its number plate from Maharashtra because the number was also R8. I paid Rs 28 lakh just for the number).”

He further mentioned, “Sab bech di. Bimar ho gaya tha toh sab bech di. Chala nahi sakta tha gaadi. Uske baad se gaadi chalane ka khatam hi ho gaya. Ab main chalata hi nahi gaadi. (I sold all of them. I fell sick so I sold all my cars. I couldn’t drive them anymore. Then I wasn’t fond of driving anymore. Now I don’t drive anymore).”

“When I collapsed, when I [was diagnosed with] bipolar disorder and started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realised something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it. I wanted to rectify it. My family said, ‘You are bound by contract, you will get sued. There will be a huge loss.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. I have to fix this.’ It took me five years,” he concluded.

Earlier, while promoting her new single Yai Re with Iulia Vantur, Honey Singh spoke to Siddharth Kannan. In the conversation, Honey Singh admitted his relationship with Tina and said that he is happy because of her.

The singer further added that Tina changed his life, inspired him, and gave him his third birth. "This is my third re-birth and it's happening because of her and my mom-dad's blessings," Singh added. Honey traced back their journey and revealed that he met Thadani in March and it took him months to get her into life. It was love at first sight for Honey Singh. "When I feel something is mine, I just go for it," Singer added.

Read|Honey Singh to release new song with Neha-Tony Kakkar amid domestic violence feud with wife