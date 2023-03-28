Watch: Rashmika Mandana's first-ever Lavani performance at Zee Chitra Gaurav Puraskar 2023 leaves fans stunned

Rashmika Mandana

Rashmika Mandana, the actress, and diva who is known for stealing hearts with her acting skills, recently stunned the fans with her new avatar as ‘Marathi Mulgi’ as she performs Lavani at Zee Cine Awards Marathi aka Zee Chitra Gaurav Puraskar 2023.

On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandana posted a video sharing a glimpse of her stellar performance at Zee Chitra Gaurav Puruskar 2023. The actress captioned the post as Lavani for the first time. and I LOVED it! 7 PM Tonight at Zee Chitra Gaurav Puraskar 2023 only on Zee Marathi #ZeeChitraGaurav2023 #zeemarathi #ZCGP2023.”

In the video, the actress could be seen making a glamorous entry in a pink and white Marathi saree on the song of her hit movie Pushpa and then performing Lavani on a Marathi song. The actress was also seen grooving to the song Sami Sami later in the video. The video has made fans excited for the full performance.

Many celebs heap praise on Rashmika’s Lavani performance. Janhvi Kapoor appreciated the actress’ performance and wrote, “Too good” and added clapping hands emoji. Elli AvrRam also commented, “Haaaay so lovely Rashmika.” Television actress Amruta Khanvilkar also praised the actress and said, “Wooohooo, you were fab.”

Not only the celebs, but the actress’ videos also left the netizens amazed. One of the comments read, “Marathi Rashmika is fire.” Another fan wrote, “you are super.” Another comment read, “Uff, watching you seems like Madhuri ji. Too good to keep shining. Love your energy.” Another user praised her performance and said, “All Maharashtrians are very happy to see it. Very great performance.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandana will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. The actress will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule helmed by Sukumar. The film also stars Allu Arjun and is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

