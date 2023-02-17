Search icon
Vaathi Twitter review: Moviegoers declare Dhanush film 'a sureshot blockbuster', hail actor's 'terrific performance'

Vaathi review: The Dhanush-starrer is a bilingual film, titled Sir in Telugu, and marks the actor's debut in the Telugu language.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

Dhanush in Vaathi/Twitter

Headlined by Dhanush, the Tamil action drama film Vaathi has been released in cinemas worldwide on February 17. The film, titled Sir in Telugu, is Dhanush’s first bilingual film and marks his Telugu-language debut as well. Directed by Venky Atluri, Samyuktha Menon stars as the leading lady in Vaathi/Sir.

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Dhanush plays Balamurugan (Tamil) and Bala Gangadhar Tilak (Telugu), a junior lecturer who fights against the rich and powerful who want that the government schools should be taken over by private entities.

The film has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics. Moviegoers, who went to watch Vaathi and Sir in the theatres on its first day of release, have already declared Dhanush-starrer a blockbuster and are hailing the Tamil superstar for his terrific and perfect performance.

Twitter is abuzz with overwhelming reviews of the film. One user wrote, "#Vaathi is an excellent film that deserves to be watched for its relevant concept about free education, #Dhanush’s terrific performance, #VenkyAtluri’s direction and screenplay, and #GVPrakash’s astounding score. This film deserves to be a BLOCKBUSTER."

"#Vaathi Review- Very Emotional  Film, which may have the potential to take you into the content. #Dhanush as usual impresses us through his Performance. @iamsamyuktha_ Good Character! 4.5/5 A Sureshot Blockbuster", read another review. Another user tweeted, "#SIRMovie / #Vaathi Review: I didn't have many expectations due to the director's previous films, but I have to tell you #SIR is #VenkyAtluri's best work after Tholi Prema. Watch it for the writing, emotions & #Dhanush's sincere act".

Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.

