Vaathi Twitter review: Moviegoers declare Dhanush film 'a sureshot blockbuster', hail actor's 'terrific performance'

Headlined by Dhanush, the Tamil action drama film Vaathi has been released in cinemas worldwide on February 17. The film, titled Sir in Telugu, is Dhanush’s first bilingual film and marks his Telugu-language debut as well. Directed by Venky Atluri, Samyuktha Menon stars as the leading lady in Vaathi/Sir.

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Dhanush plays Balamurugan (Tamil) and Bala Gangadhar Tilak (Telugu), a junior lecturer who fights against the rich and powerful who want that the government schools should be taken over by private entities.

The film has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics. Moviegoers, who went to watch Vaathi and Sir in the theatres on its first day of release, have already declared Dhanush-starrer a blockbuster and are hailing the Tamil superstar for his terrific and perfect performance.

Twitter is abuzz with overwhelming reviews of the film. One user wrote, "#Vaathi is an excellent film that deserves to be watched for its relevant concept about free education, #Dhanush’s terrific performance, #VenkyAtluri’s direction and screenplay, and #GVPrakash’s astounding score. This film deserves to be a BLOCKBUSTER."

"#Vaathi Review- Very Emotional Film, which may have the potential to take you into the content. #Dhanush as usual impresses us through his Performance. @iamsamyuktha_ Good Character! 4.5/5 A Sureshot Blockbuster", read another review. Another user tweeted, "#SIRMovie / #Vaathi Review: I didn't have many expectations due to the director's previous films, but I have to tell you #SIR is #VenkyAtluri's best work after Tholi Prema. Watch it for the writing, emotions & #Dhanush's sincere act".

In summary, #Vaathi is an excellent film that deserves to be watched for its relevant concept about free education, #Dhanush’s terrific performance, #VenkyAtluri’s direction and screenplay, and #GVPrakash’s astounding score. This film deserves to be a BLOCKBUSTER.#VaathiReview pic.twitter.com/hjUqi5rMGs — Cinemania (@CinemaniaIndia) February 17, 2023

#Vaathi Review- Very Emotional Film,which may have the potential to take you into the content. #Dhanush as usual will us through his Performance. @iamsamyuktha_ Good Character!



4.5/5

A Sureshot Blockbuster #VaathiFromFeb17 #CaptainMiller pic.twitter.com/IPUrVVlLQn — FridayBuzz Tamil (@fridaybuzzoffl) February 14, 2023

#SIRMovie / #Vaathi Review:



I didn't have much expectations due to the director's previous films,

but I have to tell you#SIR is #VenkyAtluri's best work after Tholi Prema



Watch it for the writing, emotions & #Dhanush's sincere act#SIRMovieReview #Vaathireview #SIRReview pic.twitter.com/g9YNpGmkwx — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 16, 2023

#Vaathi

My Review : BLOCKBUSTER



Neat Commerical entertainer about school education @dhanushkraja asusual perfect and his swag as #Vaathi is

Samyutha is wow

Crisp runtime is a plus @gvprakash Songs & BGM is an absolute banger



pic.twitter.com/jAlpALqWR9 — Tamil Memes (@TamilFunnyMemes) February 17, 2023

#Vaathi Review - Neat#Dhanush is one actor who can carry any ordinary scene to a different level



+ve's

Its @dhanush's show all the way@gvprakash back to form. Terrific bgm#venkyatluri neat



-ve's

Nothing much but the flow is not cohesive and drops consistently



Rating 3/5 pic.twitter.com/aXeF8Cl8v0 February 17, 2023

Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.



