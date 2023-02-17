Shehzada Twitter review: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer wins mass audience, netizens say 'movie blockbuster hai'

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon in Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer family entertainer Shehzada has released with high expectations, and the filmgoers have shared their review about the film. Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the film was among the most-awaited films of 2033.

At the box office, the film is competing with Marvel's biggie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and SRK-starrer Pathaan. Netizens have shared the reaction of Shehzada, and fans of the actor are celebrating him as the next massy hero. A user wrote, "SHEHZADA is a bloody BLOCKBUSTER.

@TheAaryanKartik is Boss. @hussainthelal ke dialogues will make you cry with laughter and emotions. What a Beauty by #RohitDhawan. Watch this rollercoaster with your family. Thank me later." Another user added, "Just finished #shehzaada. It just ended without any upliftment, or any elevation at the end. Strange! Really strange ending!"

A user wrote, "#KartikAaryan is a complete entertainer. This star can pull any movie. #Shehzada is cocktail of comedy, romance and action. You will enjoy it." Another user added, "Maza aagaya yaar

I really enjoyed watching the film, #Shehzada is entertaining @TheAaryanKartik and @SirPareshRawal you both have rocked the film, it was a delight watching you both and you both have given a dose of entertainment in the film @kritisanon."

Here are the reactions to Shehzada

Recently, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he returned his acting fee to support Shehzada. While speaking to ETimes, Kartik revealed, "Earlier, I had taken my fee. But then, the film went through a crisis, and they (the producers) needed someone to step up. So, I asked my producer, 'I will give up my money,' and that's how I ended up becoming a co-producer in the project." Rohit Dhawan-directed Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sunny Hinduja.