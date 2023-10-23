This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Headlines

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

US State Department updates travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4, here's what it means

What was Nita Ambani’s salary as Reliance director? Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani’s wife earned per meeting

'Ousting BJP would be biggest act of patriotism': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

US State Department updates travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4, here's what it means

7 foreign brands brought to India by Tata

10 ways to lower your high blood pressure

World Cup 2023: Man of the Match awards for India so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Watch: Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee perform Dhunuchi dance in sarees at Durga Puja, fans call them ‘poweful duo’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

This actress used to clean toilets and sweep floors at the age of 17 to meet ends.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, a number of actresses made their Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and later became stars of Bollywood. One such actress who made her Bollywood debut with SRK used to clean toilets and sweep floors for her survival at the age of 17. 

The actress is the richest Pakistani actress and the most popular too. She recently got married again and also has a child. She not only enjoys a huge fan following in Pakistan but also in India. She is none other than Mahira Khan. 

Mahira Khan started her career as a VJ in 2006 and later got a break in the film Bol, helmed by popular Pakistani director Shoaib Mansoor. Her role in the TV show Humsafar got her the much-needed success. 

Later, in 2017, the actress was seen romancing Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, the film marked her big Bollywood debut, and her chemistry with SRK in the movie was much appreciated by the audience. The film was a commercial hit and collected Rs 281.45 crore worldwide at the box office.

Mahira Khan reportedly moved to California at the age of 17 for her studies and to meet ends, the actress used to clean toilets and sweep floors. The actress later took up a job as a cashier at a local store in Los Angeles. 

In 2021, the actress told this in an interview with Fuschia Magazine and opened up about the struggles that keep her humble. She said, “I shared the things where I want people to know that I’ve also seen tougher times in life. I’ve also swept floors and cleaned toilets during my time in LA. This is a journey that has not been easy but it’s a great thing that has happened.”  She added, “You guys keep calling me humble, but how can I not be when I’ve experienced this time where we used to go to restaurants and share a $1 meal between me and my brother.”

Mahira Khan is the richest actress in Pakistan and one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan too. The actress reportedly takes a whopping amount of Rs 3 to 5 lakh per film and reportedly has a net worth of USD 7 million (Rs 58 crore approx).

Mahira Khan will be pairing up with Fawad Khan for the upcoming Pakistan’s first original Netflix series titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel and will also feature Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

Read Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Notification issued for MP polls, process of filing nominations begins

Revealed: Details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani diet that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP names 83 more candidates, fields Maharana Pratap's descendent

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna film continues to struggle, earns Rs 7.8 crore

Sangram Singh calls shooting for Udaan in Rohtak 'best experience', says 'I ate halwa and churma everyday' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE