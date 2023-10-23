This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

This actress used to clean toilets and sweep floors at the age of 17 to meet ends.

From Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, a number of actresses made their Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and later became stars of Bollywood. One such actress who made her Bollywood debut with SRK used to clean toilets and sweep floors for her survival at the age of 17.

The actress is the richest Pakistani actress and the most popular too. She recently got married again and also has a child. She not only enjoys a huge fan following in Pakistan but also in India. She is none other than Mahira Khan.

Mahira Khan started her career as a VJ in 2006 and later got a break in the film Bol, helmed by popular Pakistani director Shoaib Mansoor. Her role in the TV show Humsafar got her the much-needed success.

Later, in 2017, the actress was seen romancing Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, the film marked her big Bollywood debut, and her chemistry with SRK in the movie was much appreciated by the audience. The film was a commercial hit and collected Rs 281.45 crore worldwide at the box office.

Mahira Khan reportedly moved to California at the age of 17 for her studies and to meet ends, the actress used to clean toilets and sweep floors. The actress later took up a job as a cashier at a local store in Los Angeles.

In 2021, the actress told this in an interview with Fuschia Magazine and opened up about the struggles that keep her humble. She said, “I shared the things where I want people to know that I’ve also seen tougher times in life. I’ve also swept floors and cleaned toilets during my time in LA. This is a journey that has not been easy but it’s a great thing that has happened.” She added, “You guys keep calling me humble, but how can I not be when I’ve experienced this time where we used to go to restaurants and share a $1 meal between me and my brother.”

Mahira Khan is the richest actress in Pakistan and one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan too. The actress reportedly takes a whopping amount of Rs 3 to 5 lakh per film and reportedly has a net worth of USD 7 million (Rs 58 crore approx).

Mahira Khan will be pairing up with Fawad Khan for the upcoming Pakistan’s first original Netflix series titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel and will also feature Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

