Telugu actor Mehreen Pirzada calls off engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi, calls decision 'amicable'

Telugu actor Mehreen Pirzada called off her engagement to Bhavya Bishnoi, son of politician Kuldeep Bishnoi on Saturday (July 3). The announcement came nearly after four months after their engagement. Mehreen took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a statement on her Instagram story where she called the break-up amicable and that she no longer is associated with Bhavya's family or friends.

She further asked people to give her privacy during this and promised to continue with her work without causing any trouble. Her statement read, “Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It’s a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members, or friends. This is the only statement I will be making regarding this, and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile, I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances.”

Just hours later, Bhavya also posted a statement stating that he and Mehreen have parted ways but unlike Mehreen, Bhavya went ahead and acknowledged the reasons in his post. He wrote, “Two days ago, Mehreen and I mutually decided to call off our engagement due to differences in values and compatibility. I walk away from this with my head held high knowing I left no stone unturned to show utmost love and respect to Mehreen and her family. I walk away with no regrets. I suppose we were too good for each other, and destiny would have it otherwise. For some people spreading falsehoods about my family and me, I don’t owe you an explanation. But if your lies come to my knowledge, I will personally and legally hold you accountable for them. My family and I live with integrity and have the highest respect for women. If untrue mud-slinging makes you happy, then please seek help,”

He further went on to wish her the best for her future. “I wish nothing but love, happiness, and fulfillment to Mehreen and her family. I will always hold her family and friends in the highest regard and cherish our happy and blessed experiences. I also wish Mehreen the best of luck for her future projects and performances,” wrote Bhavya.

Mehreen and Bhavya got engaged on March 12 in Jaipur with close family and friends present at the ceremony.